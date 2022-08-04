Berenberg Bank Cuts Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 8,400

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,000 ($110.28) to GBX 8,400 ($102.93) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRDA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.87) to GBX 6,000 ($73.52) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($106.60) to GBX 8,300 ($101.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,140 ($99.74).

Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 7,174 ($87.91) on Monday. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 5,862 ($71.83) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($128.72). The stock has a market cap of £10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,423.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,664.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,168.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.

Dividend

About Croda International

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

