Berenberg Bank Cuts Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 8,400

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,000 ($110.28) to GBX 8,400 ($102.93) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CRDA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($80.87) to GBX 6,000 ($73.52) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($106.60) to GBX 8,300 ($101.70) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,140 ($99.74).
Croda International Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 7,174 ($87.91) on Monday. Croda International has a 52-week low of GBX 5,862 ($71.83) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($128.72). The stock has a market cap of £10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,423.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,664.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,168.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.
Croda International Cuts Dividend
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
