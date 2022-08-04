Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 26,597 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,417,000 after buying an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,372,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,968 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,951,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,714,000 after buying an additional 1,591,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.78 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

