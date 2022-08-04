Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $587,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after buying an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $455.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.16.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

