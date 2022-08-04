Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Berry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Berry has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Berry Price Performance

BRY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 930,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,691. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $703.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.36. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Berry will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,862,275 shares in the company, valued at $115,289,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,862,275 shares in the company, valued at $115,289,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,154,098. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

