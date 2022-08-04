Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of BRY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.71. 930,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,691. Berry has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

Berry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.50%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,415,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,088,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $3,182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,415,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,088,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $18,154,098. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Berry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berry by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after buying an additional 243,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Berry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 347,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Berry by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Further Reading

