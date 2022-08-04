Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Beyond Meat Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of BYND traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.39. 4,056,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,702. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 46.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
