Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of BYND traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.39. 4,056,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,702. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 46.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Beyond Meat

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

