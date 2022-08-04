BIDR 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.42 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.12 million and $19.42 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

BIDR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

