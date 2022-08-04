Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BGFV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 22.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $5,423,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.