Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BGFV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 22.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $5,423,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.