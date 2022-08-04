Binemon Price Reaches $0.0027 on Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $664,695.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binemon has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00641023 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035688 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

