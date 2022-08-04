BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of BLRX opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in BioLineRx by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 83,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLineRx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLineRx by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

