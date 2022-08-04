BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BioLineRx Price Performance
Shares of BLRX opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.23.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
