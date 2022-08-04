Bird.Money Hits Market Cap of $1.51 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Bird.Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.89 or 0.00068669 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $23,508.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money.

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bird.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

