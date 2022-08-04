BiShares (BISON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $52.00

BiShares (BISON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. BiShares has a market capitalization of $14,118.91 and $52.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BiShares has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One BiShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0327 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00630415 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00035346 BTC.
BiShares Coin Profile
BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,235 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BiShares
