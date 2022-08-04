Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $505.87 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $505.87 million and approximately $24.19 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $28.88 or 0.00126351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00275580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00075473 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 110.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

