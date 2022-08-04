Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.76 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $84.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00284355 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00124925 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00076513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

