Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.50 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 118.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $231.37 million and approximately $17.50 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for $18.96 or 0.00083709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

