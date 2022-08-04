BitcoinHD (BHD) Price Reaches $0.0948 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $576,826.69 and $179,056.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity.

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

