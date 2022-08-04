BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $61,899.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007902 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005185 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005003 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013955 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.