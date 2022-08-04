Bivin & Associates Inc. Has $30,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bivin & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

NYSE:VZ opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

