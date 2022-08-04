Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Blackbaud updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.43-$2.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.43-2.63 EPS.
Blackbaud Trading Down 1.3 %
BLKB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,250. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -198.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Insider Activity at Blackbaud
In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,273.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,788 shares of company stock worth $1,123,686. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.
