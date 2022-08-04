BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.89.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 601,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,488. BlackLine has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.84.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $287,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

