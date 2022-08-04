BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 115.90% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.
BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance
BKCC stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $284.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.
