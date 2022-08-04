BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MUJ opened at $13.51 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.