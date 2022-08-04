BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVT opened at $12.19 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

