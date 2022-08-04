BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MVF opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 143,443 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 231,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,487,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

