BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $12.53 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 300,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 32,675 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 98,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

