BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust stock traded down GBX 1.67 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 203.33 ($2.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,043. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.50 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 213 ($2.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £163.13 million and a P/E ratio of 854.17.

Get BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.