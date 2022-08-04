BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $23.00 on Thursday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 29,839 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

