Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.54. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.