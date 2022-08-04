Blankinship & Foster LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.16. 11,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,663. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

