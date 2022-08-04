Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

