Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Blankinship & Foster LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074,473 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,696,000 after purchasing an additional 893,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,462 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $25.10. 60,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $32.32.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

