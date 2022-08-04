Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 1,847 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blankinship & Foster LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 9.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,234,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

VUG traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,374. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.33 and a 200-day moving average of $257.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

