BMO Capital Markets Lowers AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$2.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.
AKITA Drilling Stock Down 0.6 %
TSE:AKT.A traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,367. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.83. The company has a market cap of C$67.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.34.
About AKITA Drilling
