BMO Capital Markets Lowers AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$2.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 46.20% from the stock’s previous close.

AKITA Drilling Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:AKT.A traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,367. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.83. The company has a market cap of C$67.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.34.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Rating)

Read More

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.