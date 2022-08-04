Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BCC. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark cut Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.79. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

