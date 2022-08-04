BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $255,000.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $240,480.00.

BOKF stock opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.39.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOKF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

