Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,810.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003875 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00127053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.