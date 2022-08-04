Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $95.40. 20,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $97.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

