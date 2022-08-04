Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB downgraded shares of Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boralex to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.00.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BLX traded up C$1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 275,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,929. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 154.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$47.95.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8798095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

