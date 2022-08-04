BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. BorgWarner updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00 to $4.40 EPS.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

