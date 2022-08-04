BoringDAO (BOR) Price Tops $106.97

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and approximately $6,526.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $106.97 or 0.00475315 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,606.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

