Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.57.

Shares of BXP traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,779. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.90. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Boston Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

