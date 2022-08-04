Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.57.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,779. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.90. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Boston Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.