Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Director Nelda J. Connors Sells 16,088 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,327,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,977. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

