Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.10

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOUYF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($37.11) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bouygues from €38.00 ($39.18) to €35.00 ($36.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($48.45) to €44.00 ($45.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.18.

About Bouygues

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bouygues SA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.