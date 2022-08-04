Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,350. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

BOX Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at $25,866,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.19 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOX will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About BOX

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

