BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Cut to $29.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BP from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BP from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 472 ($5.78) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.58.

BP Stock Performance

BP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. 590,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,693,208. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. BP has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in BP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in BP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 78.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

