BP (NYSE:BP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

BP Stock Performance

BP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,693,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. BP has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.27) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 472 ($5.78) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $2,433,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

