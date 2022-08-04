Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $71.38 and a one year high of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.