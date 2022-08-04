Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $71.38 and a one year high of $171.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

