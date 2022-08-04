Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 12.8 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

