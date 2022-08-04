Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $33.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EAT. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brinker International from $42.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Brinker International stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

