Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 275,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.8 %
BMY stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 170,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,585. The firm has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
